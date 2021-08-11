What did he say? You would not eat chicken bones. You eat the meat and throw away the bones.
Life is like that. You read a book, you listen to a speaker, you listen to a game announcer, and you listen to the news.
In each of those cases you hear many things. Some you like and remember. Some you hear and think about. Others you just forget. You call those things the bones.
In each case you consider the source. Some you respect and believe. Others you distrust and question.
As school is starting you make some of those decisions. Some subjects you like, and learn everything you can.
Other subjects you just endure and try to do the best you can. The choice is yours no matter how much others try to get you to learn the subject.
The Christian believes the Bible. Some parts are more interesting, while others seem more difficult to understand.
So each class you attend, or sermon you hear is your choice to listen and learn from that day. You can choose to try to learn, or skip it. But in the end, it is up to you what meat you will benefit from in the future.
As you get older, you will be surprised at what you are glad that you learned.