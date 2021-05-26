This weekend began the college playoffs for the softball National championship.
There were some great games. There were some star players, and some special plays. The field of teams was reduced from 64 down to 16.
Each young lady earned her way onto the team. Many others were told that they were not good enough to make the team. Each player had to perform to join the team.
The same requirement is true for your favorite Major league baseball team. Some players did not meet the level of play to make the team. They were cut or sent down to a lower level.
Life is similar to this. On the job, a person has to perform to a standard to get the position. People even do this for their group of friends. You judge the behavior of people that you select to be friends or associate with each day.
PBA is performance based acceptance. A star player does well, and the fans love them. When the star can no longer meet the standard, they lose the support of the crowd.
What about God and heaven? How well do you have to perform to make it into heaven?
If you believe the Bible, what does it say about this?
The Bible says that God is love. He does love everybody. Does that put everybody into heaven?
The Bible also says that all have sinned. Does that mean that nobody can go to heaven, because heaven is a perfect place?
The Good news is that God made a plan! He wants everyone to go to heaven, but the price for the sin had to be paid. Since Jesus lived a perfect life, his death could pay the price for you to go to heaven.
Does everybody go to heaven now? What is your part? The Bible says, believe on the Lord Jesus Christ and you will be saved. When you ask Jesus to forgive your sin, that faith gives you eternal life. It does not say perform.
When you make a team, you can perform well and help the team. When you do not do well, it hurts the team.
But you are still on the team. Some games you do well, while other games you have trouble.
Life and the Christian life are like that also. Everybody wants to do well all the time. But the reality is that failure will happen.
God loves you when you do well. And the best part is that God loves you even when you do not do well.
Are you on the team? If not, join the team today.