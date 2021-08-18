They were a joy to watch. They trained years to develop the strength and skills to be world class runners.
They had talents to begin with, and then they prepared physically, mentally, and emotionally.
They did running training, and technique training to get the best form and style. But there was also mental training. They needed the right attitude,
and concentration, and attention to detail.
Emotionally they wanted positive thinking to push them to the victory of reaching the goal. They avoided negative thinking that would distract them from the goal.
They also have to be attentive to their diet. Some foods are better than others. Some are okay, but not the best choice. They have to be careful abou what they put in their body.
Everybody does similar things in their life.
It starts with physical activity. The active person always has the advantage. But the right activity is also important.
Mentally means to put some thought into what you are doing and want to do. Goals can be helpful.
Emotionally means to deal with positive and negative events in your life. You might say, do not quit easily.
Everybody needs to understand that some things are not good for your body. It begins with diet, but also includes other things that should not go into the body.
The Christian life can also be considered like these. You need to study and prepare for years to be developing your Christian life.
Being active is part of the Christian life. That means doing things like praying, and giving, and going.
Mentally means to think about where you are going and what you want to accomplish. It means to watch how you look, and act, and be careful what you put in your mind. Some things are okay, but are not the best choice.
Most runners are looking to get even better. Some people are also, but some are content with getting by as they are.
What kind of a Christian are you? Do you want to get better? God wants to do something special in your life. Will you give God the chance?