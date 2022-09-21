TOBI Says: Did you see the parade last week? Sep 21, 2022 37 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Tobi Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save There was a parade for the fair downtown last week. There were the bands, the teams, the businesses, and many other groups in the parade.Each one was there to be noticed. They had a message to share.There was also a parade at the fair each night. You could say that it was at many other places also.The grand parents were having a great time watching and spoiling the grand kids. They got them all the goodies they wanted. It was a night of cotton candy, ice cream, and lots of other treats.The little ones were in awe of all the lights, and noise, and crowds. The bigger ones were running from one ride to another.The young teens were trying to be older, and fit in with the gang. Some dressed to be different, which soon became the new style. And they still wanted to fit into the crowd.The young men running the rides were from many countries, and the language separated them from the conversation and participation.Some of the mothers wanted to be friends of their child, instead of the parent. What message did all those want to say? Did anybody hear them? Was anybody interested.Our caboose had a Bible message. It was a short Bible story. But the setting did provide a place and opportunity to observe, and listen to the individual looking for some answers.Some young people were hurting, and needed someone to listen. Some were concerned for a friend that was hurting. Some needed to meet Jesus. Others needed to be reminded that he does hear and care.Enjoy the parades. Observe and listen. Be available to provide answers, and point to the book with the real answers, the Bible. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.