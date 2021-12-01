TOBI Says: Did you see that? Dec 1, 2021 12 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Tobi Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Maybe you heard that while watching a ballgame.That is when you enjoy watching the replay. It may have been a great catch.The crowd will usually tell you which side made the good play, or the mistake.It could be when you were traveling. Sometimes the family turns around and goes back to see the view they missed. Were you on the phone?It could be a funny sign along the highway. It could be a mansion, or just a funny looking house.You see more the second time. Then you understand the question better.There is an example like this in the Bible. Remember when Moses was walking on the far side of the mountain?He saw a bush burning brightly, but it was not being consumed.When he took a second look, God spoke to him. He must have been afraid.The fire got his attention, and then God spoke to him. God is not always that dramatic when he has a message for someone. Sometimes he just taps you on the shoulder.In this case, God wanted Moses to go back, and lead the people as God delivered them. Moses did not think he would be able to do it. He wanted a sign, and a word to tell the people.God said, tell them “I Am” sent him. They would understand that it was God.The children of Israel had to trust Moses, and then trust their God. Because they did, they saw many more times where they could say, Did you see that?What about you? What did you see? Or what did you learn from the time God spoke to you? Do you need a replay?I hope you saw it the first time. If not, do not miss it the second time. You will be glad you did. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Local Events Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.