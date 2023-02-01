Everybody has been to a high school game, a concert, or school play. You went to see their performance.

Before the game or activity, you visited with some friends. It was a special time sharing news. The performance showed the varied talents of those involved.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In