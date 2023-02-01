Everybody has been to a high school game, a concert, or school play. You went to see their performance.
Before the game or activity, you visited with some friends. It was a special time sharing news. The performance showed the varied talents of those involved.
At halftime, or intermission, there was a trip to get some snacks which also provided time with other friends along the way. After the event, there was some time discussing the finer points and views of the show.
Sure there were times when the game was boring, the concert went badly, or the play was a disaster. The participants and the spectators learned something from the event.
How does this compare with being in church?
Before the service was a time of fellowshipping. During the service, several members shared their talents. There was a choir, or special music, and maybe a testimony.
The pastor shared a message. The goal was to offer encouragement , and a challenge. After the service there was some discussion, and a response by the individuals.
Like other events, there are times things can be boring. Maybe the songs were not your favorites, or the message was on something that was not relevant to you.
Whether it is an event or church service, you had to be there to learn from the time. Remember not every event is great. You decide what you learned from being there.