Have you watched a construction crew build a house? It is a major job to do.
First they dig a footing. Then they build a foundation. The foundation must be done right. If it is not done the right way, the house will be in trouble.
After that there are different groups that go to work building the house. One group builds the walls, while another group does the plumbing.
Another team does the electrical work. There are painters, and later roofers, and several other teams.
As the house is being built, there are inspectors that have to check each area to make sure the house measures up to the codes for the community.
Builders sometimes get mad at the inspectors, when they point out an area that is not done right. The job of the inspector is necessary for the safety of the homeowner.
You are building a house. You could say that your life is like a house. It is also a major job.
A youngster growing up, has many people work on their life. The parents start the job by trying to build a good foundation. Today many young people lack that good foundation.
Later there are teachers in school, coaches in sports, and friends that all contribute to the building of the life.
Do you have inspectors? Sure sometimes the inspectors in the life have to point out some problem areas.
No one seems to like being told about issues, and wrong decisions. But the child that is not told no, will surely get in trouble.
What is your foundation? The best foundation for anyone is the Bible. The Bible does not change to suit the person. It is a solid foundation. The principles of God’s Word are always trustworthy. Who do you trust with the building of your life?
Self inspection may save you some trouble later in your life. Are willing to handle inspection?
