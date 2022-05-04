When you drive through a big city at night, you get a great view of some amazing architecture.
There are many large buildings that are many stories high.
Some of those fantastic structures have a restaurant revolving on the top floor. Some have places to land a helicopter on the roof.
You can see similar work on the highways. There are ramps, and elevated roads that wind all around in an intricate pattern to direct traffic in, around, and through the big metropolitan areas.
In each of those examples, an architect designed, and many men worked many hours to build those amazing facilities. A great deal of intelligence was needed to accomplish that great feat.
The story is told, that a man visiting a classroom, saw a model of the universe. The model had the sun at the center, and the planets were able to revolve around the sun on a pattern copied after the real planet system.
The first question was, who made this? The professor said that nobody made it. The visitor quickly said that somebody had to build it. You could say that a intelligent architect designed and built it.
Actually it took an intelligent person to observe the real universe, and then be able to design a model just like the real thing.
The professor then asked a question of the visitor. If you believe that this simple model needed an intelligent designer, then the real universe needed an even smarter designer.
To the Christian, that original designer was God. He is the greatest architect.
Consider the solar system and all the details. Then consider the planet, earth. All the ecosystems work together in a fashion that allows man to live. The scientists tell us that all the other planets do not have the conditions for man to exist as we do on this earth.
Do you believe that God is that great designer? Can anybody believe that all those details just happened?
God designed all those things with you in mind. He loves you enough to create this specially designed world just for you. It is your choice to believe in Jesus, and his plan for you.