Having a talent or great skill is the making of stars. Major league baseball players have great skills.
You can admire their talents when you watch them play. It is a joy to watch them perform.
A great runner seems to glide when he runs. It is smooth in action.
Other fields have great skills also. There are surgeons that do amazing operations with great detail.
Singers and musicians show their talents when they are performing.
A hero is different than a talent or skill in use. A hero is action with a purpose. Something drives a person to act. There may be various motivations for different people.
For the Christian, it is trusting God for wisdom and boldness. Some of the great men in the Bible were brave.
Their actions were expected and planned.
But God can use the unskilled, and unwilling men to do great things. A good example of this is Gideon. He was
a man that was afraid and hiding, when God chose him for a big and important job.
He followed God’s leading, and did outstanding things for his people and his God.
God can use you that way also. He can use your talents, and he can use you without talents. If you do what he wants you to do, He will do great things with your life. Trust Him today, and everyday.