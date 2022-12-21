It is Christmas. Do you know what you are getting? Most people have a good idea about the gifts under the tree.
They gave the right person their list. Or maybe they gave the right hints. Some just believe they know. Have fun opening the presents that you get.
There was a television program about a man that got tomorrow’s paper today. He would read about an event that was going to happen. He believed that it was his job to go and fix the problem before the trouble happened.
But sometimes when he prevented an accident from happening, his actions caused another problem to occur. And sometimes the people got mad at him, because they did not know why he did it. They did not realize that he did those things because he cared for them.
When a Christian tells somebody about Jesus, it is because they know the future. They know that there are going to be some bad times. They want the best for that person.
Are you that person being given help with a problem? Will you listen? Will you believe? Christmas is a special time. Christians celebrate who Jesus is, and what he did for them.
Can you celebrate with them? Your future is up to you. If you choose to believe, then you can thank that person for caring for you, and really celebrate the true meaning of Christmas with them.