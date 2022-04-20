TOBI Says: Braves win! Braves win! Apr 20, 2022 50 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Tobi Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Last weekend the Braves celebrated their World Series victory championship. The players received their rings to honor the victory.And then the new season began. Now they must do it all over again.The sports world has many champions. The celebration is exciting. The feelings do come to an end.This week another victory is celebrated. The Christian community will celebrate the victory of Jesus winning victory over death, when he came alive from the grave.He suffered a very difficult and painful death on the cross to pay for the sins of the world.Through all that happened, the pain and suffering, he showed his love for each person in the world.Many will never know of Jesus. But those that do, must make a choice to believe and receive his gift of salvation. He will forgive all sin.You win! You win! If you do, then you can celebrate God’s victory also this week. And that victory will last forever and ever. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.