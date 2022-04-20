Last weekend the Braves celebrated their World Series victory championship. The players received their rings to honor the victory.

And then the new season began. Now they must do it all over again.

The sports world has many champions. The celebration is exciting. The feelings do come to an end.

This week another victory is celebrated. The Christian community will celebrate the victory of Jesus winning victory over death, when he came alive from the grave.

He suffered a very difficult and painful death on the cross to pay for the sins of the world.

Through all that happened, the pain and suffering, he showed his love for each person in the world.

Many will never know of Jesus. But those that do, must make a choice to believe and receive his gift of salvation. He will forgive all sin.

You win! You win! If you do, then you can celebrate God’s victory also this week. And that victory will last forever and ever.

