TOBI Says: Are you running on empty? Aug 24, 2022 53 min ago Many people do not check their gas level until that little light comes on to tell them they are about out.Then they try to slow down, and hope they make it to a gas station.Some people seem to live like that also. They go full speed for many hours until the fuel level drops to a level where they have trouble going. Then they crash.Some people do not like to eat, or maybe are just picky. They have trouble doing anything, and they crash.People can be like that mentally also. Their mind is on empty. They are just so mad at themselves, or maybe someone else that they feel empty.That kind of empty makes a person feel worthless, or aimless. They look at life, and just go around mad.They reject anybody and everybody. They reject God, they blame God, and see no purpose in life.The truth is that only God can fill that tank. Only God gives you value, and purpose. Jesus in you keeps you from going empty.He makes your life valuable, and special. You must be willing to give him a chance, and not just a moment.