Tobi
When mom thinks you feel warm, she goes for the thermometer.
A thermometer tells you the temperature. The temperature tells if you may be sick. It does not affect the things surrounding you.
Many people are like that today. They just add to the crowd. They do not have an affect on the situation.
A thermostat is different. You use the thermostat to change the temperature of the house. You can make it either warmer or cooler to meet your desired temperature.
Do you know somebody that is like a thermostat? When they are around, things change.
Some people seem to cause trouble in any surroundings. Others just seem to be angered by being around them.
But others always seem to improve the situation. They seem to make everybody happier. They make positive things happen.
Sometimes you cannot affect events. Other times you have to step in, and make something positive happen.
The choice is yours. You attitude and actions are what you want them to be.
