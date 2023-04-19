The question needs to be known before you can answer. There can be many questions.
The young child is always asking why? They seem to just go on and on asking why. Mom is glad to answer for awhile, but that gets tiring.
The young person likes to ask why in learning about the world. The teen wants to know why the rules that the parents have given them. Usually it is in negative questioning. The young adult seems to question many things in their world. It could be the world, the job, or the home. The new worker asks, Why do we do it this way? Sometimes that can be a good question. The older person asks, Why is this happening to me?
But the most common question asked is, Why does God allow these things to happen? God made a perfect world. But he allowed people to make a choice. He did not make robots.
The negative choice brought sin into the world. Sin is doing something wrong. The Bible says that everybody has sinned. People do not like to hear that statement.
Just as a parent allows a child to learn by making mistakes, God allows his children to make wrong choices to be able to grow as a person. God loves each person. But there is evil in the world. Watching the news, shows how evil some people can be.
The light of Jesus in the Christian shines even brighter in this dark world. God can and will make a difference in your life, and the world around you. The answer to the main question is Jesus. Jesus, and the Bible will show you the way, and why.