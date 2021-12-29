TOBI Says: A new year begins. What does that mean to you? Dec 29, 2021 56 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Tobi Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Many people, for years, have made New Years’ resolutions. This is a promise to change something.It could be to improve their diet and eating habits, or to exercise regularly. For some it is a goal to reach.Students are starting a new semester. The goal may be to do better, or at least to try harder.For some it is a new job. Others are starting a new season or sport.All of these are new beginnings. A new start for you. Some people believe the world just happened.The Bible says that God created the world in six days. Since people were not there, they are trying to explain another way for it to have happened. Their answers leave a lot to be desired.The world follows several basic laws. They limit how things can happen.The main scientific law says that things tend to go to their most simple form. But the world wants you to believe they are getting more complicated. You get to choose what you believe.Enjoy your new year. Be creative yourself. My friend, Shelley, is very creative. Maybe you know a person that is also creative. They can make and build some beautiful things.So, I challenge you to look around, and enjoy God’s beautiful world, and have a great year. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Local Events Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.