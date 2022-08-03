TOBI Says: A new beginning Aug 3, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Tobi Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Everybody would like to have a new beginning. There are several ways to have a new beginning.The new school year is about to begin. For some that is a new grade, for others it is a new school.It may be a new start for a new teacher, or maybe a new grade to teach. There are new bus drivers, new coaches, or other new staff at the school.All of these can be challenges. It means that each person needs to be extra courteous, and patient.Many others are starting new. Some students are off to college. And this summer, there were many marriages. So they are starting a new life.Our country is seeing many changes. Many adults are also starting new jobs, and responsibilities.The Bible talks about starting new also. When a person chooses to accept Christ, they are starting a new life. They are a new creation IN CHRIST.New is always a challenge to everybody. It is a time to be nervous.The Christian can start each day with prayer. They can trust God for what is about to begin.So, celebrate your new beginning, and look forward to what God is going to do for you. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.