Calhoun Times LOGO

Calhoun Times

 Calhoun Times

Christmas is and has always been about family. This is the time when we get together with our loved ones and share that spirit of togetherness that keeps us going for another year.

As with all things human, it is what’s inside that really counts. Christmas has become a universal time of hope, peace and goodwill. Like any of this season’s beautifully wrapped gifts, you must pull off the bows and rip away the paper to find out what’s really inside.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In