What a God we have! Who could have imagined that the One who would change absolutely everything would start his journey this way, with these parents, in this small town, in a shelter of little comfort, lying in a container used to feed the animals? Yet, this is how it happened: how our God stepped into our world in a physical way, a tangible way, a profound way.

But that’s not the biggest question, not the most important one. The essential question is: Why? Why did God choose this way? Why enter our world as a baby, born of a woman? Why not miraculously appear and do whatever he needed to do? Put simply: why would God want to be like us?

Deacon Stuart Neslin is a Parish Deacon and Parish Administrator at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Rome.

