Trout Unlimited is a 501(c)3 organization that operates as a nonprofit entity and is tax exempt. On the local level, which includes state councils, there are not any paid positions.
This is a volunteer group of folks that work for free to better trout stream watersheds, improve and protect the streams themselves and educate others as to the importance of preserving fish habitat.
The Coosa Valley Chapter has been in existence for over 30 years and like many other chapters has expenses that must be paid for, as well having the ability to make donations for our coldwater scholarships and other worthy causes that fall under our 501(c)3 regulations. Due to expenses and meeting obligations we must raise money to exist.
Our very first fundraiser was a “banquet” with meals served and silent and bucket auctions, as well as a live auction. We made some money then, but we felt there had to be something requiring less energy and upfront expenses. Next we tried raffling canoes and those raffles kept us going as a chapter, but we felt we could do more.
Many of the people of Northwest Georgia are familiar with the Trout Unlimited Chili Cook Off. It was one of the most successful fundraising events of all the Georgia TU chapters. The Cook Off allowed us to help fund the Arrowhead Outdoor Education Center north of Rome. Our chapter started a scholarship fund to help students who were studying cold water fish, trout.
I was at a state council meeting and spoke with a fellow TU member, Jay Shelton, a professor at the Warnell School of Forestry at the University of Georgia in Athens. Jay, Dr. James Shelton, is in the Fisheries Division at Warnell.
We discussed how the Coosa Valley Chapter could establish a scholarship for those students studying trout. A few more from our chapter got together with Jay and he advised us that an endowment could be established -- and that once it was “fully endowed,” it could generate one or more scholarships each year.
Thanks to Cook Off proceeds, we started the endowment. The chapter made additional contributions that became scholarships awarded prior to the endowment being able to spin off its own scholarships. Soon afterward, the Oconee River Chapter of TU joined in our efforts and the entire state council and other chapters began backing the endowment.
The endowment is now fully funded and is self perpetuating, generating scholarships yearly. Since then, there has been a research endowment established that allows students to purchase equipment and supplies required for the research. The scholarship endowment funds could not be used in that way.
We are still contributing to the endowment in hopes that additional scholarships can be added each year and welcome anyone who is able to contribute to do so.
How you can help
The Coosa Valley Chapter has had several raffles in the past few years. A hand-made wooden canoe and several fishing kayaks were given away. This year our raffle will be for a 2022 Old Town Sportsman fishing kayak. It retails for $999 and is a great fishing kayak that can handle a variety of water conditions and is stable enough for stand up casting.
This is an opportunity for the public to help TU continue to meet its goals and improve fish habitats. The kayak is on display in the lobby of the main office of the United Community Bank in Rome on Second Avenue. You can purchase tickets there or buy them from members. Tickets are $10 each or six for $50.
We also welcome contributions from corporations and businesses that would like to be a sponsor. We will happily display the company’s signage at all of our activities such as Kids Fishing Day, Veterans Fishing Day and Women’s Fishing Day.
Rock Creek work day
Saturday, April 30, there will be a workday at Rock Creek in Murray County. We need workers to make this workday a success. Work will start at 9 a.m., we will serve lunch, and work should end near 3 p.m. For details and directions, please email me at PaulDiprima@aol.com
TU meeting
The next meeting of the Coosa Valley Chapter will be Thursday, April 28, at 6:30 at the Rome Floyd River Education ECO Center. Our speaker will be Danny Jackson, who will give details on the Crayfish Creek restoration. We will also have a gear and tackle swap. Tag your unused fishing stuff and join in. Kayak raffle tickets will be available. The public is invited.