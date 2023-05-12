Trout Unlimited logo

For many of the years of the 1980s and 1990s I spent a lot of time fishing and canoeing the Coosawattee River and most of the tributaries. Over 90% of the rain that falls in Gilmer County winds up flowing into the Coosawattee and, ultimately, the river makes its way to join the Conasauga, forming the Oostanaula and flowing to Rome.

Many years ago I bought a Gilmer County General Highway Map. I can safely say that it was one of the best investments and it helped my fishing experiences. I often fished alone and would wade a stream from Point A to Point B, allowing for the hike back down the road to my van. By studying the roads and the creeks that the roads cross or join, I was able plan my fishing trips. I could plan a mile of wading for Wednesday afternoon trips, and on Saturday or Sunday the section of creek could be twice as long or longer. Sometimes a friend would join and we would each fish a section, and that could shorten the hikes out. For accuracy, as I write this, I am referencing the same worn out map.

Paul DiPrima of Trout Unlimited, Coosa Valley Chapter, can be reached at PaulDiprima@aol.com.

