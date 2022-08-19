The Coosa Valley Chapter of Trout Unlimited started about 37 years ago. Most of our members were in their 20s or 30s, with some in their 50s and 60s.
We were full of energy and very excited to get our feet wet, both fishing and working to improve the streams we loved.
Our strong backs got involved with stream projects across all of North Georgia. These youthful members fished often and inspired others to get involved with TU. A Kids Fishing Day was started to get the children acquainted with fishing and TU.
Now things are not quite the same as when the chapter began.
Many of our founding members still return to the chapter meetings and, like most chapters across the country, our meetings our gatherings of mostly older folks and some folks in their 20s and early 30s. We do have some young teens come to meetings but currently few members are taking the initiative to start youth programs. Even our Kids Fishing Day has devolved from being part education and part fishing to just being a fishing event.
One chapter in Georgia, the Cohutta Chapter, has a program for kids at North Paulding High School. It is based on the TU Costa 5 Rivers Club.
Rodney Tumlin, a former science teacher at Paulding started the North Paulding High School Fly Fishing and Cold Water Conservation Club while teaching at the school nine years ago. The club is very successful. The students usually fish together as a group and in addition to the angling aspects, the students participate in conservation activities including stream quality understanding and stream and bank clean-up and enhancement projects.
The organization has brought new members to TU. As examples, Cameron Furr now serves on the board of directors of the Cohutta Chapter and is the youngest board member in chapter history. Hunter Pittman became the youngest certified casting instructor in the United States and has been the casting instructor for Georgia Trout Camp for several years. Nathan Phillips works with the North Paulding High School Fly Fishing Club and is a fisheries major in college. This shows that being involved with kids helps TU to grow.
The Georgia Council of TU has been sponsoring Georgia Trout Camp for kids since 2004. This camp is one of, if not the, best of all Trout Camps in the nation. Every year kids learn all about trout, trout stream biology, fly tying and casting as well as stream etiquette. Some of the trout camp graduates have become leaders in chapters.
TU National has many youth programs. Targeted for kids 12 and younger is Stream Explorers. Stream Explorers has a magazine that arrives four times per year for TU youth members. Chapters are encouraged to have activities for these potential chapter members.
Another TU youth program is called TU Teens. Trout Unlimited has teen members in every state. They often come to Trout Unlimited through a Trout Camp or fishing days, and they stay because they also care about conservation. Their TU membership has a discounted $14 rate, but they receive the same benefits, including TROUT magazine, our beautiful calendar, and full chapter membership. More and more teens come to Trout Unlimited each year, all of them looking for ways to contribute their time, energy, and talents to our goals and mission.
Trout in the Classroom or TIC is a cooperation between TU chapters and schools. TU supplies guidance and often financial support for students to raise trout from swim up fry in a specially designed and cooled aquarium in the schoolroom. When the trout reach a specific size the trout are released into a DNR approved stream. This requires a cooperating teacher, chapter and school.
Save Our Streams clubs
Trout Unlimited, Izaak Walton League of America, and American Fisheries Society have partnered to deliver a mission-based program for high schools focused on stream science and fisheries management.
This program offers students hands-on field experience working on projects with biologists, college students and faculty, community leaders and other individuals interested in conservation and science.
SOS Clubs empower students to develop a mission-based monitoring project around the health of a community stream. With initial help from faculty, students explore water quality issues and stream ecology in the field. Started by a school that participates in the Trout in the Classroom program, it’s the perfect “next step” for those teachers and students that want to enhance STEM and learning outside of school.
Trout Unlimited has a lot to offer our youth, but it is up to the adults to get the children to the chapter meetings. Our members must get involved in the youth programs so that we can retain those kids that come to the meetings. Parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles — bring some young ones to a TU meeting and help them enjoy nature and detach their hands from their video games and iPhones.