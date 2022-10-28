Trout Unlimited

If you are wanting a chance at catching a lot of trout, and possibly a very large trout, your wait is almost over. Tuesday is when four great North Georgia streams are set aside with special angling regulations.

Portions of Amicalola Creek, Smith Creek, the Chattahoochee River and the Toccoa River will have been stocked heavily with trout -- browns, rainbows and some brook trout.

Paul DiPrima of Trout Unlimited, Coosa Valley Chapter, can be reached at PaulDiprima@aol.com.

