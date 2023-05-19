Trout Unlimited logo

The Ellijay River joins the Cartecay River in Ellijay and the combined flow forms the Coosawattee River. The Coosawattee is a great river with a history paralleled in a novel and movie, and it is the river that combines with the Conasauga River to form the Oostanaula River. Today I will focus on the Ellijay.

The Ellijay River watershed lies mostly on the west side of Ga. 515 north of Ellijay as you travel north toward the Fannin County line. There are four major tributaries of the Ellijay River that pass under 515 between Ellijay and Blue Ridge. The southernmost are Big Turniptown and Little Turniptown creeks, which both originate in the Rich Mountain Wilderness Area flowing west and have wild populations of trout in the headwaters. President Jimmy Carter often fished Big Turniptown.

Paul DiPrima of Trout Unlimited, Coosa Valley Chapter, can be reached at PaulDiprima@aol.com.

