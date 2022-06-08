In any given business, there are certain metrics you need to look at regularly.
If you aren’t familiar with the term “metrics,” it just means some sort of measurable data that you can monitor, track and even assess to tell you how well — or not so well — different parts of your business are going.
In real estate investing, some common metrics are cost per lead, cost per contract, time between offer and close, cost per square foot to rehab, duration of rehab, and of course, profit per deal.
Now, those were metrics for flip properties and wholesales. But on the rental side there are metrics like turn over costs, average turn over period, vacancy rate, retention rate, expense factor, total rents collected per month and cash flow.
In each of these situations, you can isolate a different piece of data that can tell you multiple things about the health of your business. But it’s easy to get fixated on one piece of information like profit per deal or total rents because those are the big numbers that affect your bottom line.
Well, today, I’d like to illustrate a personal scenario in which my bottom line stayed the same, but my other metrics changed … and not for the good. This morning was in-body morning. The in-body is a machine at my gym that measures weight, skeletal muscle mass, fat mass, fat percentage total water and intracellular water levels. That sounds like a bunch of metrics, right?
We do an in-body on the first of every month to check weight and body composition. And today’s was of particular importance to me because I’ve been on the injured list and off my normal workout routine for six weeks. Now, I don’t know if I told you, but when I hurt my back in November, I herniated the disc between vertebras L5 and S1. We didn’t know the extent of the injury until I got an MRI done in April. Those results came back the week before I was to do the triathlon I had scheduled in April.
When my doc told me what was up, he said we were going to have to do a six-week rehab, which would include weekly decompression at the office, a very different workout routine, and no running or biking during the six weeks. I told him we would have to wait until after April’s triathlon, and he was OK with that. The change in my workouts did a couple of things. First, we worked on strengthening targeted core muscles that would support the injured area and help aid the decompression. I also had to do most things with body weight only. And finally, a majority of my cardio got cut out from not being able to run and bike. I did still swim, but my calorie burns were a lot less per workout.
That being said, I kept my eye on the scale. You see, dropping my activity level, I was worried I would gain some weight and lose some muscle. But when I got on my home scale this morning before I went to the gym, I weighed almost exactly what I did last month. I thought that was a great sign. When I got the in-body, however, the numbers told a different story.
You see, overall, I weighed almost the exact same. But my body metrics had changed. I had lost two pounds of muscle and gained 2.2 pounds of fat. That’s not good. And because of this knowledge and a look back at the previous month, I could see what I need to improve on and make a plan of action for moving forward. That’s what metrics allow you to do.
Had I kept my eye on just my overall bottom line metric — my weight — and continued the way I was going, in a few months I could have been very out of whack. But because we have multiple measurables that we review monthly, I’ll be able to correct the issue before it’s an issue.
In the same way, real estate investors need multiple metrics that they track and review weekly, if not daily. Because if you get fixated on just one number — total rents for instance — and do not take into account the nearly double of costs for turnover, you are not going to be as profitable as you were the year before. Or if you are just looking at profit per deal and not noticing that the amount of deals you are doing got cut in half, you aren’t going to be as profitable.
So, start tracking your numbers, review them often and you will be able to adapt quickly when a change occurs. But in order to do that, you need multiple metrics.