Last weekend, I participated in the toughest triathlon I’ve ever done.
It was the Sunbelt Cohutta Springs Triathlon. And if you don’t know, triathlons have different size races starting at a sprint and moving in incrementally longer distances to Olympic, half-ironman and the mother of all triathlons, the full ironman.
A full ironman consists of a 2.4-mile swim, 116-mile bike ride and then a full-length marathon run to finish up, which is 26.2 miles. The week prior to my triathlon, there was an Ironman event in Chattanooga. And it just so happens we had at least three Calhoun guys go up there to compete.
My head doesn’t even fathom what those guys did. They put their bodies through 12 to 14 hours of continuous and very strenuous effort to complete the race. Y'all, that’s tough! And one of the guys finished his marathon with an average pace of 9:55 minute miles.
That would be a great pace for doing the marathon by itself. But he did it after
swimming and biking that far -- pretty awesome! Now, my race was nowhere near that long. I was doing another sprint distance which included a 500-meter swim (.31 miles), a 12-mile bike ride and then a 5K (3.1-mile) run to finish up. But what made mine so tough was not the distance, it was, well, I’ll tell you about it.
The water temperature of the lake we were swimming in was in the mid to low 60s. Now, that’s not super cold. But to give you an idea, the water at the indoor pool where I train is kept around 82 F, and that can feel chilly sometimes. Not to worry. In April, I bought a wet suit for just this reason.
As we stepped up to the starting line at the lake, I went ahead and slid my wetsuit over my torso, put my swim cap on and got my goggles in place. And when it came time for me to go, I dove straight in and came up swimming hard. I felt strong, and from a video I watched that Ashley took, I was going pretty fast … for like 30 seconds. All of a sudden, I realized something: I couldn’t breathe.
Normally, when I start to swim, it takes a few hundred yards to get my breathing down. It’s mostly from nerves and your body warming up. But this was different. I had a pain in my upper mid-back that seemed to be pushing on my lungs. And even slowing down did not allow me to regain my breath.
Suddenly, I realized what it was: I had a rib head out. And my wet suit was putting compression on my body, pushing on that rib, and it was restricting my breathing. Try as I might, I couldn’t get a full breath of air. And being in control of your breath is something very important when you are swimming for speed and distance.
Staying calm, I quickly switched to an easier stroke that allowed me to breath more often, but that slowed me down substantially. Coming out of the water, I knew I needed to get after it to try to make up time on the bike. Buuuuttt, this course was super hilly and we had sustained 17-mph headwinds on half the course.
That made for really tough biking conditions. I finally made it back to the transition area, hung my bike and then took off on the run.\ As I came out of the gate, I looked up to reveal my fate. We were basically going up and over a huge hill, turning around and coming back over. And we to do two laps of that.
Something about the angle of the hill put pressure back on that rib head, and I started having a hard time getting a full breath of air. But I remember something that a friend of mine\ from high school, Mindy Shiftman, taught me. It was a breathing pattern that her dad taught her to get her breath back under control. I started the breathing pattern, and before long, I could breathe, and I picked up my speed and finished with a pace I was pleased with.
This whole scenario really got me thinking about what people are experiencing in the real estate investing market. You see, when things are going great, we tend to become one-trick ponies with our marketing, deal structuring and more. You do what works. But what happens when a preverbal rib pops out, the market changes, and the inventory dries up? You have to quickly implement other methods while staying calm in order to stay afloat.
Next, as you encounter pressure from the winds of change, you just have to keep your head down and move forward one pedal at a time.
And finally, when you’re going over the humps, you may have to remember some tactic you learned from friends long ago to get you to the finish line. And that’s what you do when the market gets tough.