Have you ever wondered what a full-time real estate investor does in a day?
If you have, you’re not alone. I get asked that question a lot. And instead of trying to come up with some sort of schedule to tell you about, I figured it’s just better if I describe one day this week.
It started out like normal. I got to the gym and started working out by 5:30 a.m., finished and was back home by 6:45 a.m. to have coffee with Ashley. This is sacred time for her and I. You see, we have four kids ages ranging from seven months to 10 years old. Because of that, Ashley and I rarely get a date night. And just having uninterrupted quality time is difficult. But we have found that from when I get home until about 7:30 a.m. is the only time of day where she and I can just be with each other with no interruptions. And we guard that time carefully.
This particular morning, I was needing her help with something work related. We have a rental on market that needs to be filled. I’ve been doing in-homes on potential candidates for that house and we’ve narrowed it down to two. I was having trouble choosing between them.
This happens periodically when applicants are very close on their applications, and one has not distinguished themself. And because I do the in-homes and meet the people and their families, sometimes that can make it hard for me to choose. Ashley was able to listen to facts, make a call on which one was best and make things a lot easier on me. I am glad she can point me in the right direction.
After that, I got to the office at 9:30 a.m. and received a call from a new tub refinisher we are using. It wasn’t good news. After doing the deep clean on the tubs to prep them for paint, cracks and chips became visible in both bathtubs. This was going to increase the price and add more time to the job. But the tub man assured me he could make the repair and get it looking nice.
Later in the day I was over at a flip project we have going where we had another problem. We are almost done on this one, but it keeps throwing us curve balls — like the one two weeks ago.
This house had built-in cabinets that were not the standard 24-inch depth. Instead, they were 26 inches which meant our normal countertop was not going to work. I shopped around and was able to get quartz put in — which costs us nearly triple what our normal Formica top runs. But it was only $200 more than the special order 26-inch Forima. So, it was a no brainer.
That being said, it caused another issue. The stove is situated in front of a bar in that kitchen. The quartz required more of an overhang on the stove side of the bar than the Formica would have.
This pushed our free-standing stove forward and caused the side cabinet and drawer to be blocked. This meant we were going to have to switch to a slide-in stove. The problem was our normal supplier was weeks out on those type models and we are almost ready for market. But I was able to locate one and have it delivered in two days, thus dodging a bullet.
I spent the later part of the day doing call backs. We just did a mail campaign for absentee owners and calls were starting to come in. The previous day I had spoken with one of those owners who had recently inherited a house and just wanted to be done. I made an appointment for and set it for the following day.
I always call an hour before to confirm that we are still good to meet for an appointment. This is a good practice and it keeps me from wasting time driving to a house only to find the seller is not there. This day I was running just a little bit behind, but I called 45 minutes in advance. The seller told me he was not available, but that his relative who was living in the house was there.
Normally, I would have rescheduled because I don’t want to just see the house. I want to meet the seller face-to-face so I can find out what they need, if I can help and how we can structure the deal. But I had a lapse in judgment and went out to the house to meet the relative. The only problem was the relative was not there. The seller said that the relative had confirmed twice that they were on site, only to renege after I said I was there, and no one was coming to the door.
I suspect that the relative is living there free of charge and is ducking me on purpose. Either way, next time the seller will need to be present for me to attend the appointment.
I left there and did a drive by of another lead that came in before heading home by 5 p.m. And that is what is in a day, at least for this investor.