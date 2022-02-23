This past week, we met with a seller who had a very interesting situation.
You see, she was living in a nice, three bedroom, two bath brick ranch with a two-car garage. The house was mostly in great shape, and she owned it free and clear. She did not have any of the typical financial problems or property problems we see with distressed sellers. She had a nice house, in good shape in a great neighborhood, and she didn’t necessarily want to move.
Her situation was a life circumstance. You see, our seller was an older lady, and by that, I mean she was pushing 80 years of age. And the reason she wanted to sell her house was that she no longer felt like she could keep up the maintenance — a task she’d been doing a great job of so far.
The yard was well cut, the shrubs were manicured, the house was clean inside and out and all the major systems like roof and HVAC had been replaced within the past five years. Our seller had taken pride in her home and treated it accordingly. And her main fear was that she would not be able to keep the property in its current state.
She had another issue. She was quite lonely. She lived alone and when you get to be her age, social functions become more difficult to get to. So, she had the forethought to look into a senior living facility. She found a top notch one that had planned activities everyday and was located right in town. It was the place she wanted to be.
The problem was it was mainly an income-based housing facility. And even though she only had a small retirement and social security to live off of, she did not qualify for the government subsidy. But they did have some units that were available without subsidy. So, she would be paying market rent for that room, and she was worried about how she would pay that amount each month. The other issue was there was a waiting list due to no vacancies.
When I asked her, “How can I help you?” She responded that she needed me to take care of the maintenance on her house and help her get into the living facility. I told her I needed to think on how to best construct this situation. I asked if we could have an appointment two days later.
She was very accommodating but wanted to see if her financial advisor could be present to help her understand everything. I said, “Of course,” and we made the appointment. We met at her financial advisor’s office. I came prepared with two documents and made copies for me, her and the advisor. The first thing I did was go over what I believed to be the seller’s situation, and I had her validate it to the advisor.
The first document I showed them was a purchase proposal. In it, we offered to buy her house for market value if she would accept payments. We made the mortgage payment to equal what the rent rate was going to be at the new living facility. We agreed to let her live in the house until she was approved for the new place. And instead of having her making rental payments to us during that time, we agreed to exchange rent credit for mortgage credits.
After I presented the offer, I went to the second document — the benefits list. In it, I described what was in it for her, as well as what was in it for me. I showed her how she would no longer have to worry about maintenance, how she would have the time she needed to move and how she would have a steady stream of income that would take care of her new rental when she got approved. When we got through the benefits list, she said, “Well, how can I go wrong? Where do I sign?”
Afterwards I walked her out to the car, and then I went back in to talk to the advisor and see how he thought things went. He told me he had never seen anything like my presentation before, and he had been part of many real estate transactions.
He said this was going to be a good thing for her and told me that he thought the benefits list was the best part. He said it clearly defined what she could expect and made our offer easy to understand and reassuring to the seller. And now that she and an advisor who could sway her one way or the other understood the benefits, we could do the deal.
So the moral here is make sure your seller understands the benefits of your offer. And a benefits list is a great way to do it.