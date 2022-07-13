I frequently get asked, “What all does a real estate investor do?” Oftentimes I find that what they’re asking about is what investors do on a daily basis as opposed to what skill sets we have.
And I’ve found the easiest way to give them the info they’re seeking is to just describe a recent workday. So today, I’m going to do that for you by talking about my day yesterday, which was Wednesday.
My normal day starts at 4:30 a.m., and I do my morning routine before I head out to be at the gym by 5:30. I’m home and have made coffee for Ashley and me to have our special coffee time from 7 to 7:45. After that, I start fielding calls and text messages.
We have a flip project going right now that was originally a three-bed one-bath brick ranch. It had a carport on it which the previous owners had enclosed and turned into livable space. We’re turning that area into a master suit complete with walk-in closets, a master bathroom and bedroom.
We also had to redefine some of that space to fit the laundry area. All the framing is completed for that portion of the project, and on the morning I’m telling you about, I needed to make sure the electrician was there to do the wiring. I sent him a text because it was so early. I didn’t get a response, and that was concerning.
Next, I needed to get a drywall order in so that it could be delivered for the drywall man to install Monday morning. I texted my lead man Charles and asked him to get me a board count so I could make the order.
He got back with me later in the day with the board count. I asked him if the electrician had shown up yet. He said no. And that was not a good sign. You see, you have to choreograph contractors on a job site to make sure the house has constant work being done on it. If the electrician doesn’t finish on time, that will mess with the insulation man’s timing, which puts the drywall off and so on and so forth. I wasn’t super concerned yet because sometimes the electrician finishes a job by lunch and then starts a new one in the afternoon. And I was hoping this was the case.
Next, I made my way to the office. We have quit a few things going on there. We’re finalizing lease renewals, which means there’s lots of paperwork. We also have something else going on: we are hiring for a new office assistant. And I had five initial zoom interviews to conduct. Two out of the five candidates showed up for the interview. I was a little disappointed in that. But I think it was our fault. You see, we used Indeed.com to post the job. But two things happened. I paused the job to keep us from getting tons of applications while we worked on the ones we had. And when we did that, the communication inside Indeed stopped working.
We like to use the DISC profile to evaluate personalities to see if a candidate is built for the type of position they are applying for. We had to ask people to go take the test and then return the results to us. This process proved to be difficult for many applicants. I think if we go live again, we’ll use a platform called Wizehire. They have the DISC test built into their application process. They have ideal profiles built for different job types and will let you know how closely a candidate matches that ideal profile. That should make things more efficient for us.
After the interviews I had to check on a rental. (Remember, I said we got one back after renewals.) I needed to inspect and secure the property. Truthfully, I wasn’t sure what I was going to find on this one. But as I opened the door, I was glad to see the house was broom swept clean and in good condition.
We do have some maintenance we need to do. The air conditioning system needs to be serviced, the trees need to be trimmed and gutters cleaned. And we will paint the interior and the decks. We may go ahead and replace flooring, too. There’s carpet in the living room, and we’ve since decided to do solid state flooring throughout the house. The carpet still has plenty of life in it. But if we don’t change it out now, it will definitely be changed next go-round.
I finished the day up at the flip project. The electrician didn’t show up. He ran into an issue on another job but said he would be out the following day. That’s going to push our timeline out. Not cool. But it is just one of the things you contend with as a real estate investor.