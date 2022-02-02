Sometimes, I get asked if being a landlord is a tough job. To me, it’s not, and I’ll tell you
why.
My property management teacher, David Tilney, said it best. Landlording is the only occupation where you get to choose who you do business with — referring to the tenant selection process.
This week, we have been in the process of choosing someone to rent one of our properties. Today, I would like to tell you a little about our tenant selection process and then relate stuff I’ve learned from it.
Our application process begins with a self-showing of the house, meaning prospective tenants are required to go out and look at the house before they can fill out the application. The reason for this is we want to have tenants who love the house so they will stay for a long time. And if they get there and their king-sized furniture won’t fit in the master bedroom, then they’re not going to love it.
We use a service called Rently to do this. Rently has it’s on listing platform and uses the power of electric lock boxes to allow applicants to shelf show. Now you may think that is risky, but Rently requires the people to sign in to their site, put a credit card on file, submit their driver’s license and then take a selfie to prove that they are the person on the ID.
Having people go look at the house before they even call us has been such a time saver since we aren’t fielding scheduling calls all day. Rently also allows you to have prequalification parameters. Applicants answer questions about their job histories, income levels and more. And if they don’t meet the prerequisites, our house doesn’t show up for them, which saves even more time by preventing us from dealing with people who aren’t good fit for our houses from the get-go.
After they go see the house, they can fill out an application online and submit it to us. We go through the application, verifying job history and that they make three times the rent rate. We make sure they have a stable rental history and that they have enough cash on hand to sign the lease and move in. We also want to make sure they have the skills to take care of the home.
If they pass all of our checks, the last step is an in-home interview. This is where I go out and meet the applicant, their family and even their pets at their current residence. I always tell them that the reason we do this is because we believe a tenant-landlord relationship is just that — a relationship. And you can’t determine from a piece of paper if we will be able to work together and have a good relationship. The only way to do that is to meet and get to know each other. I then ask them to tell me about themselves.
As they are talking, I’m watching how they behave, how the children interact and how the animals are. I even ask lots of questions that help us determine if they can do the four jobs of a tenant, which I go over with them multiple times. By far, the in-home is the most important part of our process. Well, I have been doing in-homes this week. And we have many applicants who are in sticky situations.
You see, their landlords sold their houses, and they now have to find new places to live by the first of the month. And that prospect has proved challenging. First off, availability is low. They’re also having to step way up on their rent. One family down in Bartow had been renting for $800 a month for the past 5 years.
Now, they are looking at places with the same space for $1,800. A family in Gordon was renting at $600 a month for 5 years, and now they are looking at more than double that to find a place. Both said they have spent lots of money on application fees and they just didn’t know what they were going to do.
This knowledge was a conundrum for me. You see, as a landlord, I want to maximize my return. But I also don’t want to set my tenants up for failure by having a rent price that is too high for what they can afford.
I get it — everything has gone up since 2020, and that means rents should too. But man, is it making it a tough rental market for displaced tenants.