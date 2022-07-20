When I was first exposed to real estate investing, I was working for an investor down in Atlanta on his rehab crew.

The guy’s name was Andy, and he had two of my friends and me doing everything on his rehabs that didn’t require a license, along with some stuff that probably should have. It was great for me. I was getting to see firsthand what a real estate investor does on a flip. And then, I learned the difference between a flip rehab and what was needed to get a rental property up and running.

Joey and Ashley English buy houses and mobile homes in Northwest Georgia. For more information or to ask a question, go to cashflowwithjoe.com or call 678-986-6813.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription