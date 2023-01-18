I learned a great tactic from one of my landlord teachers named David Tilney when I took his course called “Hassle Free Property Management.”

In the course, David said that all his leases end in either June or July of the year. The reason for this is multifaceted. You see, June and July is when kids are out of school. This makes it easier to move, especially if you are having kids change school districts because, instead of changing mid-year when everyone has already made friends and been picked for the team, they can start a new school with a new class at the same time as everyone else.

Joey and Ashley English buy houses and mobile homes in Northwest Georgia. For more information or to ask a question, go to cashflowwithjoe.com or call 678-986-6813.

