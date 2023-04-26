We just spent $100,000 on a rehab that we thought would cost $60,000. That means we went over budget $40,000. How do you like them apples?

To be honest, we were shocked that we went over this much, especially since at the time we calculated our offer to purchase I was thinking I overestimated the rehab.

Joey and Ashley English buy houses and mobile homes in Northwest Georgia. For more information or to ask a question, go to cashflowwithjoe.com or call 678-986-6813.

