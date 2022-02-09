I’ve had some interesting observations this week on the rental side of our business, and I thought I’d share them with you.
The first one came while we were filling a rental property. I talked to you about this last week. If you’ll remember, I had met with multiple applicants who were moving from their homes because their landlords were selling the properties.
I’d estimate that about 80% of our applicants are moving for that reason. That’s a lot. Next, most of these applicants were having to step way up in their rent rates -- more than double in most instances. In Bartow County I had people going from $800 to $1,800 a month.
And in Gordon County, I had people going from $600 to $1,300 a month. Even the applicant that we chose for the house we were filling stepped up to more than double. Many of these people had been paying that rate for five years or more. This meant their budgets were based around that number, and now that their landlords were selling, they were about to have to refigure a lot of things.
I was talking this scenario through with one of my financial advisors, Matt, and pondering the ramifications it could have. Through the conversation, Matt wondered why the landlord had not raised rents in the past five years. That’s when I told him about the idea of the golden handcuffs.
I learned that phrase from my creative deal structuring teacher Peter Fortunato. Pete describes the golden handcuffs as follows: He doesn’t like to go up on rent. The reason is that it keeps his tenants in place for a long time.
You see, they get a nice house at an affordable rate. And in Pete’s mind, avoiding the cost of turnover and the work associated with it is far more valuable than a few hundred more a month on rent. As the years go by for Pete’s tenants, the rents around them go up and they find themselves in an interesting situation.
You see, they can’t leave their current house and replace it with something comparable for the price they are paying now. And since they have a nice house at a great rate, they don’t want to leave. Once they reach that point, Pete says, they are in the golden handcuffs. They are locked in place, but they are comfortable being there.
Now, I’ve always subscribed to this philosophy. We rarely go up on rents unless we are filling a property. Because of that fact, our people stay for many years. This cuts down on turnover costs and allows us to have a vacancy rate of 3% or less, which is a good situation to be in since most SFH investors shoot for a 10% vacancy rate.
But as I talked to Matt about that, he said that the golden handcuffs sounded like a good scenario, assuming the landlord never sells the properties. But he pointed out that if a landlord is not planning to hold a house forever, not raising the rents is doing the tenants a disservice -- as is evident with the applicants we’ve seen stepping up double in rents. I had never thought it that way before. Have you?
As a matter of fact, I thought we were helping our tenants out by not going up on rents. But as we saw with all these applicants the sudden change in rent is going to hurt. I mean think about it:
Having their rent go up from between $700 to $1,000 in one month is like most people losing more than an entire pay period. That is a pretty big adjustment to have to make all of a sudden.
That idea has me rethinking how we should use the golden handcuffs. Maybe the rents should go up some each year so that vacating tenants don’t get sticker shock when they go to find a new place.
Staying below market value does decrease our vacancy rate, which makes the golden handcuffs a good thing for us. But maybe we need to find a sweet spot where we make rent increases that stay below fair market value, keeping people happy where they are, but not setting them up for a drastic change in rents should they have to move.
As you can tell, I’m still thinking this through, but I am going to have to find a happy medium between the golden handcuffs and drastic rent increases.