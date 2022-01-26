A friend, James, called me recently needing some help with structuring a deal for a personal property.
The house is a 4-bedroom, 3-bath home located in a community near a golf course in Whitfield County. James had an interesting dilemma, and I thought I would share it with you.
You see, the house was owned by James’s grandparents. His grandfather had recently passed away, and his grandmother was living in that big house alone and in questionable health. James was concerned about her well being and asked her how he could help.
The grandmother said she didn’t want to leave the house. You see, she had lived there for over 30 years, and that was her home. The problem was twofold. One, the house needed some major repairs due to forgone maintenance. One of the bathrooms had a leak, and they were going to have to replace subfloor and framing in there to repair the damage — and that was not the only issue.
So, lots of repairs were one thing. The other was the grandmother’s health. You see, she is in her upper 80s, and her health has deteriorated to the point that she needs constant, live-in help. Couple those factors with the risk of falls with the steps in the house, and James was pretty concerned.
During their conversation, James’s grandmother asked if he and his family would move in and take care of her. She was even willing to sell him the house with owner financing now so that James would have nothing to worry about once she passes.
All the grandmother asked in return was that they help take care of her, take care of the house and grant her a life tenancy at the time of sale. James agreed and they wrote up a simple purchase and sale agreement outlining everything. They got in touch with a closing attorney and got the ball in motion in order to close. Everything was looking great until the title search came back.
You see, James’s grandmother and grandfather were listed as owners on the deed. But for whatever reason, the right of survivorship was not mentioned. That put a kink in the plans.
You see, the right of survivorship comes into play when multiple people own a property, and the intent is for the last survivor to own the property undivided. This mechanism is often used in spousal situations to ensure that when one dies, the other absorbs the deceased owners share of the property.
If the right of survivorship is not granted in the deed, when one owner dies, their portion of ownership passes to their estate and ultimately their heirs. (Notice the plural in heirs.) This can take property with two owners and turn it into a property with lots of owners, thus muddling up the title, especially if there is no last will and testament involved.
James’s grandfather was a good man who loved his wife dearly, and his intent was for her to own the property undivided. The problem was that the right of survivorship was not mentioned on their deed, and his grandfather had not filled out a last will and testament naming his wife as the beneficiary of all that he owned.
So, in order to fix this and close on the house, James and his grandmother now have to go through the probate court so that they can petition to be appointed as administrator of his grandfather’s estate. In order to do that, they have to get all the heirs who are scattered abroad to sign off on the paperwork.
Once that happens, they will be able to give the grandfather’s portion of ownership to the grandmother, and she can then sell it to James. That’s going to take a lot of time and effort. And it sure would have been easier if the right of survivorship had been written into the deed.
So, with that in mind, you may want to check the deed on your personal house and adjust as needed.