Termites are a tiny, little creature that have the ability to elicit a huge amount of fear when it comes to buying a house.
And the reason for that is that they do a tremendous amount of damage over time. As such, buyers typically want a termite report to find out if termites have been in the home they’re looking at.
Well, I can ease any of your fears about that scenario. That’s because here in Georgia, you know where it’s hot and humid, I figure you have about a 65% certainty that termites have been, or are currently in, some part of your house.
Now, the saving grace in this situation is that termites, although they have a voracious appetite for wood, eat very slowly. My termite man told me that a colony eats a combined total of about a foot of 2x4 in a six-month period, which is impressive if you think about it. But in the grand scheme of things, it’s not that much to a house. The other thing that helps is that they retreat underground when temperatures fall below 50 F.
That being said, they may also venture farther up into a house to get where it’s warm so they can continue to eat. Now, we have been flipping houses for over a decade. And during that time, we have seen a lot of termite damage. But most of it was easily fixed and was superficial for the most part.
But we had one back in 2015 where the termites climbed up the basement wall, got between the top of the floor joist and the subfloor, and ate their way to the center beam in a house. We had to replace the floor system in the kitchen and dining area, and it was a total surprise. And up until last week, that was the worst one we’ve ever had. But now, there’s a new title holder for worst termites damage ever. Let me tell you about it.
We bought a two-bedroom, two-bath farmhouse from a tired landlord. When we were doing the inspection on the house, there were some soft spots in the floor and even some clear evidence of termite damage. When we got underneath, we saw a little bit of damage, but nothing huge. But it was hard to investigate all that well because the crawl space was so low to the ground. We figured that it wouldn’t be a huge issue, got a price reduction and went ahead and bought the house. Boy, were we wrong.
To start with, all we were going to do was a cut a four-foot section of the sub-floor out that ran the length of the house in the area where the soft spots were. This was going to allow us to gain access to the part of the crawl space we couldn’t get to and also make it to where we could work.
Now the sub-floor was not made of plywood like in houses today. Instead, it was made of 1 by 6 pine boards. And as we started pulling them, we found that the termites had been eating through them — like almost all of them. We had to pull up 75% or more of the subfloor in the house. Not cool! And much more expensive than we were expecting.
What was weird, though, was that the termites had not eaten much of the floor joists. They just tunneled up the side of them. Now like I said, this was an old farmhouse. And the joists were made of old growth pine that was rough-sawn lumber.
This is important because old growth pine is harder than the species of pine we use for lumber today. From my understanding it’s because of two reasons. One, the species we use today was selectively bred to grow faster. As such, it is less dense than the old growth pine. But old growth also had a higher sap content.
Today’s wood goes through a process called kiln drying where they bake the wood to dry out the moisture to get it on market quicker. Rough-sawn lumber was “stacked dried,” which allowed the extra sap to dry in the wood, making it harder.
I surmise that because of this fact, the termites jumped past the harder floor joists to get to the more tender sub-floor. Interestingly enough, the floor joists that did have damage were repairs that had been made with newer wood.
Anyway, we’ll be repairing the house with new wood. And because of those stinking termites and the high price of lumber, that new wood is going to cost us a ton more on our rehab than we were expecting. Fun, fun, fun.