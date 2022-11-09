Termites are a tiny, little creature that have the ability to elicit a huge amount of fear when it comes to buying a house.

And the reason for that is that they do a tremendous amount of damage over time. As such, buyers typically want a termite report to find out if termites have been in the home they’re looking at.

Joey and Ashley English buy houses and mobile homes in Northwest Georgia. For more information or to ask a question, go to cashflowwithjoe.com or call 678-986-6813.

