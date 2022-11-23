Ya’ll, I’m sick. It’s not the worst sick I’ve ever been. But it is one of those head things that just zaps all your energy and makes you feel lousy. I’m pretty sure it’s a sinus infection, and it is my own fault.
You see, we bought a diesel shuttle bus that we are converting. Now when I say converting, we are not turning it into a camper. It’s still going to be a bus — just with better seating, an entertainment station and a potty room.
The whole purpose of this bus is to make longer trips more comfortable while having the diesel power needed to pull our camper. We had a gas burner that is a great bus, but the V10 Triton engine in it was just not up to the task of pulling our 32-foot, 8000 pound camper. Don’t get me wrong; it pulled the camper. But we averaged about 45 mph, and got about 4 miles to the gallon. So, the gas burner takes longer to get places and gets terrible fuel economy while doing it. Needless to say, it didn’t take long for us to realize we needed the diesel.
The rehab on it is turning out really nicely. It has a tongue-and-groove spruce ceiling that we clear coated. We are going to put some nice LVP on the floors, and we got an L-shaped couch from a class A motor home that we will be using for seating. And I just got through painting the walls the same colors as we use on the flips. It looks awesome.
Now, what got the sinus thing going is I had the bright idea to get in there and sand the walls, in an enclosed space, with no mask on. And breathing all that dust in took its toll quickly. Nose stuff turned to throat stuff that turned into a poorly functioning Joey.
Now, what I had was nothing compared to what Ashley and the kids had. We are pretty sure they had a version of the flu. They had a terrible cough, horrible sore throats, chest congestion and fever, plus body aches and bad headache. And they all had it in succession, starting with my daughter and moving down the line to the baby.
Bless that baby’s heart — he sounds so pitiful. Because of the stuff in his throat, it’s sounds so sad when he cries. And there is not much we can do about. The pediatrician says it is not in his lungs, which is good, but you don’t give very much to a two-month-old. We can give him saline up his nose, steam up the bathroom and get him in that to try and open up airways, but there is not much in the way of medication that is OK at this age. And it is a very helpless feeling seeing your infant like that.
Crazy enough though, I didn’t get what Ashley and the kids had. To my knowledge, I have never had the flu. This was good because I was able to stay home for the past week and half taking care of everyone. And it wasn’t until I got to sanding without a mask that things went downhill for me.
Now I don’t know what most people do in this situation. You see, I have been self employed my entire adult life. That means I have never had a job that gave me sick days. Well, I guess that is not entirely true.
You see, I chose to be a real estate investor and to have rental properties that produce a positive cashflow. And because of that fact, rents come in whether I am out working on one of our projects, on a vacation with my family or spending a week and half tending to sick kids and mommies.
So, I guess at the end of the day, my job does give me sick days. No — it just gives me days. It is up to me to choose how I want to spend them.
If that sounds appealing to you, I really suggest getting yourself some rental properties. You will be glad you did.
Joey and Ashley English buy houses and mobile homes in Northwest Georgia. For more information or to ask a question, go to cashflowwithjoe.com or call 678-986-6813.