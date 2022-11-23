Ya’ll, I’m sick. It’s not the worst sick I’ve ever been. But it is one of those head things that just zaps all your energy and makes you feel lousy. I’m pretty sure it’s a sinus infection, and it is my own fault.

You see, we bought a diesel shuttle bus that we are converting. Now when I say converting, we are not turning it into a camper. It’s still going to be a bus — just with better seating, an entertainment station and a potty room.

Joey and Ashley English buy houses and mobile homes in Northwest Georgia. For more information or to ask a question, go to cashflowwithjoe.com or call 678-986-6813.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In