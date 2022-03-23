I had a great call from one of my dear friends recently. She is currently a mother of one, but No. 2 will be here soon.
She is an awesome person, a great friend and a savvy investor. The reason for the call was that she wanted to get my take on something to do with a rental property. You see, my friend has been trained by the same teachers I have, and is great at selecting tenants and managing her rentals. But on the day of the call, she faced a quandary.
Here’s what happened.
She has a nice property in Bartow County that has had a great tenant in place. They have taken care of the property, paid on time, been comfortable to work with and been a good neighbor.
Those are all the qualities you want in a tenant. The problem arose because it was time for the tenant to renew their lease. And rents have gone up substantially since the tenant signed on. So naturally my friend brought that fact to the tenant’s attention. The tenant agreed and they negotiated a new rent rate that was beneficial to both parties.
Obviously, it got my friend more cash flow, but it was still a rate that was slightly below market rent -- which meant it was a good deal for the tenant, too. After agreeing to this price, the tenant asked if he could sign a two-year lease instead of a one-year agreement so that he could lock in that price.
This is where the predicament came in. You see, my friend is a great businesswoman. She understands rents are going up. There is a massive difference between last year and this year, and there is no way to tell how much rents will be in the future. So, she was hesitant to lock someone in for two years when rents could be substantially more next year.
I understood that quandary. You see, a landlord needs maximize their cash flow. This approach gives us a better return, but it also helps us to make money to hedge against the increases associated with maintenance costs, insurance premiums and taxes, which have all gone up substantially recently.
So, my friend asked me what I would do in this situation. I told her I might have a different perspective than other investors. I understand the need to get more money and better returns. But we’ve noticed that our average turnover cost is $6,000 when a property goes vacant. So, if market rents go up $200 and that increase causes my tenant to move, it will take me 2 1/2 years to recoup the money we spent on the turnover. That’s a long time to break even when I wasn’t forced to make a change.
But the money is not the only expenditure associated with turnover. I also have my time to consider. You see, the most work for us on a rental property comes when we’re selecting a tenant. And it’s a pretty in-depth process that includes doing the in-home interview.
I reminded my friend that in-homes are often scheduled in the evening. This takes time away from my family and is not what my rentals are meant to do. You see, our rental properties were designed with the mindset that they will give us freedom. Having to work harder and spend time away from my family in the evenings violates that premise. So, to me, that extra rent money is not worth it. I told her we don’t typically go up on rents until we have a turnover. She considered that information with the added consideration that her next baby would be here soon, and her time would be needed elsewhere.
I want you to take something from this story. You see, your rental properties are supposed to serve you and your circumstances. Your needs are not the same as another investor. So, while you are making business decisions, such as whether you should grant a longer-term lease right now, your needs will be very different from a beginner who needs every cent they can make.
They will be different from those of an established investor with a growing family, and even from and “Ender” investor who is retired and wants to travel. Just make sure you make decisions that serve all your needs best and don’t get fixated on just the money side of the business. I would have no problem signing a two-year lease with someone I already knew was a great tenant at today’s rates.
Even if rents went up $500, which would get my turnover money back in one year, I need to put my efforts into being home with my family, and not out filling vacant rentals -- especially since we are expecting baby No. 4 now.