At 5 a.m., my alarm on my watch startled me awake.
It was Sunday morning, and I willed myself to sit up. We were in our camper on West Point Lake, and the baby had had a bad night, which meant we had, too. Today was the wrong day to be tired -- I had a triathlon to do. I quietly got out of the bed and went into the living area to do my morning breathing routine, which I learned from Wim Hoff.
There seems to be a correlation with how well this routine goes and my stamina while exercising. And this morning was not a great routine.
As I realized this fact, I thought I’d better do something to help with energy. So, I went ahead and made a full breakfast, took all my supplements and grabbed a Celsius energy drink that I had brought just in case.
I went ahead and got my tri shorts on, packed my bag with my equipment and headed out the door. I had to be at the race no later than 6:45 a.m. to pick up my packet and get settled into the transition area.
Triathlons have an order of events — swim, bike, run. The transition area is where you store all your gear and where you return after each sport so you can change — i.e. transition — into the next sport. I was checked in by 6:40 a.m. and I set up my area. I had to hang my bike and then lay out my other gear so that I could transition as fast as possible.
They say triathlons are won and lost in the transition. The reason for that is once you step off into the water for your swim, the clock doesn’t stop until you make it to the finish line of the run. Every second you spend in the transition counts against your time. So, you want to be efficient.
I laid out my gear and then went to pin on my race bib. This is a tag that has your race number on it, and you safety pin it to your clothing. I took my shirt off and pinned the bibb to the front of my shirt. Then, I got my wetsuit on and walked down to the start line at the boat ramp.
As I stood there with the other athletes waiting for the start, I went over in my head what was about to happen. I was about to jump into a chilly, 65-degree lake and swim 600 yards. That’s only a third of a mile, but in cold lake water, it can feel a lot longer. Next, I was going to bike 15 miles on the rolling hills that surround the lake, and I would end with a 3.1-mile run.
As we stood there talking, people who had participated in this race before commented on how beautiful this course was. I barely noticed that because I was thinking about trying to compensate for the lack of sleep. Then it was time. They walked us to the water two by two, and we jumped in.
Dude, it was cold. My wetsuit did its job, but the temperature was such that the water on my face made me feel like my breath was being taken away. This was problematic since you have to control your breathing while swimming like this. And because it was messing with my breathing, my swim took longer than I expected.
As I exited the water, I realized that fact and hurried up the hill to my bike. I dropped my wet suit and started putting on my clothes. But as I pulled my shirt over my head, it would not go on. You see, I had stuck a safety pin through the front and back of my shirt on accident. It took me about a minute to figure out what was going on and get it fixed. That added to my time.
Knowing I just swam slower and lost that time because of my shirt, I jumped on my bike and pedaled ferociously out of the gate to the cheering of Ashley and the kids. That got me pumped! Dude, I was flying on the bike, passing people left and right and pushing as hard as I could.
About halfway through, I realized something. Because I was putting my head down and pumping my pedals, I had not taken in any of the beauty of this course. I’d been looking at the road and the other participants, and that was it.
I have heard multiple triathletes say, “Don’t forget to enjoy the day,” as they talk to the other participants at the starting line. And there I was so caught in up competing that I was not enjoying the competition itself. I was just working.
At this point I started praying, telling Yahweh how grateful I was for all He does for me, which includes giving me a body that works well. And I continued on the race with a grateful heart and enjoyed the rest of my ride. It really was a beautiful place.
You know, as real estate investors, I think it’s all too easy to get caught up in the daily grind of things. We put our heads down, dig in and work work work. This leads to burnout and isn’t what is supposed to happen. We are real estate investors. We chose this profession for freedom. And if you don’t consciously pick up your head and take in all that is around you, you miss out on this beauty of this wild ride that is best job on the planet.
As for me, I finished on my bike, knocked out my run while taking in the wonderful views and finished second in my age group. But it would not have been as satisfying had I not remembered to pick my head up and enjoy the ride.