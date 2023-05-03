Peter Fortunato, one of the greatest real estate creative deal structures I know, always says that your paperwork is a memorial of the meeting of the minds. What he means by that statement is that when you make a deal with someone, you are both making a set of promises.

And your contracts, notes, leases and other paperwork are meant to memorialize what the two of you agreed to so that if someone came along after both of you died, they could clearly understand to what was agreed.

Joey and Ashley English buy houses and mobile homes in Northwest Georgia. For more information or to ask a question, go to cashflowwithjoe.com or call 678-986-6813.

