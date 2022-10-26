I’ve recently written to you about how things are changing in the real estate market — in
particular, about how days on market have increased to what we have seen in the past.
Well, we had something go on this past week which illustrates this idea, and I thought I’d tell you about it. It all started on a flip we put on market in September.
The house is a beautiful 4-bedroom, 2-bath, brick ranch in Gordon County on which we did a jam-up rehab. It has new kitchen cabinets and countertops, custom tile surrounds in the bathrooms, brushed nickel fixtures and stainless appliances throughout. We painted the brick to give it a clean feel and make it warm and cozy. Everyone who has seen this house loves it.
We put the house on market on a Wednesday and prepared to wait through the longer days on market that we were expecting. Instead, we got a great, full-price offer with no contingencies and no due diligence the following Monday. We even had a sooner-than-normal close date because the buyer was using a conventional mortgage.
This was a great offer. Not only was it full price, but the buyer put no contingencies in it and even put down $2,000 as earnest money — that’s double what is normally offered. We felt they were serious about buying and thought the offer was so good that we didn’t even counter.
The house was supposed to close Friday. Notice I said “supposed to.” The buyer backed out the Sunday before. And when I say backed out, they texted their agent that they didn’t want to buy our house anymore. They gave no reason other than they didn’t want to do it. Then they did something weird. They started ghosting their agent and mortgage broker, meaning they weren’t answering or returning calls, texts or emails.
This was not cool for lots of reasons. The first was that the Georgia Association of Realtors (GAR) requires the buyer to sign a termination form in order to cancel a contract. And since the buyer was no longer responding to their agent, the form was not getting signed. What that meant for us was that my agent couldn’t put our house back on market because it was technically still under contract.
This was confounding to me. We had written notification via, text message that the buyer wanted to terminate. But because it was not on a singed GAR form, my agent’s hands were tied. And because of this fact, our house was not marketed for nearly a week longer. We had to wait until after the contract date passed before going active again.
The next thing that was not cool had to do with the earnest money. Once again, a signed GAR form is needed from the buyer who is terminating to release the earnest money. Otherwise, the holder of the earnest money has to give the buyer a 10-day notice that they are dispersing it. This process takes much longer, and it didn’t get underway until days after the contract date ended.
I was expressing my frustration with this scenario to my agent. She understood and pointed out that at least we would be getting the earnest money someday. But here’s the thing: the $2,000 in earnest money does not pay for what we just lost. Sure, it will help pay for the interest we have to pay, along with keeping the utilities on and other holding costs, but it won’t make a dent in what we just lost in the way of opportunity cost. Let me explain what I mean by that.
We just had our house tied up for nearly a month. Now normally, that’s not terrible. But we just got pushed a month further into a cooling real estate market where our buyer pool is smaller and days on market are longer. That’s in the overall market.
But we also got pushed further into the annual cooling of the market. You see, as the holiday seasons approach, real estate sales slowdown. The market is normally best in the spring and summer, tapers in fall and then is pretty slow in winter.
So, we just got pushed from summer to fall. And that’s not all. People tend to assume that if a house doesn’t close, and it goes back on market, that something must be wrong with the house. Now that we are back on market, we have heard crickets as far as showings are concerned.
That’s not a good sign. I’m not completely sure what that means yet, but I can already tell you that what that buyer just did to us is going to cost us much more than what the earnest money will cover.