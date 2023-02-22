I was a guest on podcast recently with my mentor Bill Cook where we were discussing things that hinder the success of newer investors.

As we talked, Bill asked me if I thought a lack of education is something that stops newbies from moving forward. I told him I didn’t think so. You see, there’s a ton of information out there about how to make deals in real estate. You can read blogs, go to sites like Bigger Pockets, watch YouTubes and then go to your local real estate investor association to get education and to find seminars to attend.

Joey and Ashley English buy houses and mobile homes in Northwest Georgia. For more information or to ask a question, go to cashflowwithjoe.com or call 678-986-6813.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In