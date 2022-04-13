I was listening to a Dave Ramsey interview recently where he was taking calls from around the country.
I love Dave Ramsey. Ashley and I went through Financial Peace University before we even got married. We started the envelope system and used the debt snowball method to get rid of all our debt except our student loans.
Dave’s system was easy to implement and felt like it put us in charge. He says in the course something to the effect of, “you get to tell your money where it is going.” That was an awesome realization — to be in control of our money instead of the other way around.
During the interview, someone called in and asked Dave if he’d ever heard of the profit first system. He said he hadn’t and kind of dismissed the notion as just a repacking of old ideas to be more marketable. He even went on to say that profit really isn’t a mystery and quoted the formula you hear from accounting people: profit = income — expenses.
Now, I have to tell you, I wish Dave would look into the system a little better because it’s basically the envelope system for running a business. The book “Profit First” was written by Michael Michalowicz. Mike tells the story of his struggles with being an entrepreneur and trying to understand finances while running a business.
One of the foundational stories in the book describes when Mike went to go see his accountant at tax time. He recalled that he’d been working his tail off, sales were up, and he just knew he was going to get a great report.
After his CPA finished with his calculations, he congratulated Mike on a good previous year and told him that the company had made a profit. Then the hammer dropped. You see, the CPA went on to tell Mike how much he owed in taxes, and it was substantial.
After Mike regained his composure, he asked the CPA if he could have some of his profit. The CPA laughed, thinking it was a joke. Mike was not kidding. That’s when the CPA told him that the company made a profit last year, but those funds had already been spent on expenses for the current year.
This whole scenario caused Mike to question the current accounting notions, especially in regard to profit.
You see, in order to calculate profit the way Dave described, you have to know what your entire income is, and then, you need to know what all your expenses are. In business, you don’t know what that is completely until year’s end. And in a small business, because of last-minute sales and then, of course, taxes, that information can change drastically and you don’t know the totals until tax time. This makes it easy to spend what profit you did make on operation costs for the current year.
Mike had two approaches I’d like to note. First, he defined profit as the payment an owner of a company should receive for taking on the risk of running a business. (Notice that’s not the formula Dave mentioned.)
Next, profit should not be calculated at the end of the year but instead should be set aside as a portion of each month’s income. That notion really changed how I viewed profit and made the profit first system very attractive.
Next, Mike uses different bank accounts as “envelopes” for funds. Each time you have income, you do something called an allocation, which is where you split those funds up into the different accounts that are for different purposes.
Let me give you an example:
We do allocations in our flip company as soon as the wire comes in after the sale. Let’s say we bought and sold a house and made $30,000 after the dust cleared. We take 10% of that and allocate it to our profit account. That means $3,000 goes to us — not for the work we do in the business but for taking on the risk of being the business owner. We then put 10% into our give/tithe account, 15% into our tax account to pay for income taxes (not property taxes), 40% into our operational expenses account and then 25% into our owner’s compensation account — which is where we get our regular monthly paycheck for doing working in the business.
Now, rental properties are a little different. But my good friend David Richter wrote a companion book with Mike Michalowicz called “Profit First For Real Estate Investors” that explains it. David, who is a real estate investor, took Mike’s principles and tweaked them so that they would fit all facets of our business.
I highly recommend reading the book. It will totally change how you view business finance and actually make it fun to look at your numbers because you get to take your profit first. And that’s awesome!