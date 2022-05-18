We have a flip project that is about to sell. It’s beautiful three bedroom, two bath house that was a wonderful deal for us.
The reason it was so great was because it was a shave and haircut type rehab. We break our rehabs into four categories: shave and haircut, tune up, overhaul and gut job. A shave and a haircut is a cosmetic rehab where we’re only doing paint, floor coverings and updating fixtures. A tune up builds on the shave and haircut rehab but adds a major system replacement like the ac or roof. An overhaul adds yet another system and often involves gutting a kitchen or bath. But a gut job goes down to studs in most cases and is a rebuild.
The reason we break rehabs into different categories is that this process allows us to easily estimate what the rehab is going to cost. We’ve tracked our numbers and been able to determine what our price per square foot is in each of these scenarios. So when I go to estimate the rehab, I take the square footage of the house and multiply it times the price per square foot for the appropriate category. This methodology allows us to make quick accurate estimates on rehabs as we are putting in our offers.
Since the market has gotten so hectic and inventory has been so low, we have been doing more overhaul type rehabs. So, to get a shave and a haircut for the first time in three plus years was a welcomed change. Shave and haircuts are great because they are less labor intensive, less costly and move faster than other rehabs. This one sat for a few weeks while our guys finished up another rehab and we still got it done, under contract and set to close within 90 days of purchase. That’s pretty quick for a flip these days.
So, as we are waiting for the closing, I needed to contact my private money lender on this one and let him know we are about to sell. Most of my lenders prefer for me to prepare the payoff letter. I normally get the figures up and then go over the calculations with them in an email. They double check the math to make sure everything is correct and then we submit the figure to the closing attorney.
This lender, however, likes to do it himself -- which I totally get. So, after I contacted him, he got the figures up and sent them to me. The problem was, I was coming up with a different number than he was. Now, it was a difference of less than $100, but his calculations were still higher than what I was coming up with.
Wondering what we were doing differently, I called him up to investigate. The long and the short of it was that we were calculating the interest in two different ways. The way I was doing it was “simple” interest, and the way he was doing it was “compounded.” Let me explain the difference.
When you do a short-term note with a private money lender, the interest rate is always stated in the note with the rate and may say “per annum,” which means simple interest per year. To make math easy, let’s use 10%. So if I borrow $150,000 at 10% per annum, that means if I keep the money for a full year, I owe 10% of $150k, or $15,000 in interest. But if I only had the money for 3 months, then I only owe on the portion of the year I had the money. In this case, it would be a quarter of the yearly interest. Make sense?
Now it gets just a little more complicated. Since months aren’t even, you have to use days to get an accurate calculation for interest. To do this, you take the $150k, multiply it by the 10% interest for the entire year and then divide that number by 365 days. This gives a figure known as a “per-diem,” which means interest per day. Plugging that into the calculator, and we get a per-diem of $41.10 -- interest owed per day. And if we kept the money for 90 days, then the interest owed is 90 times $41.10 = $3,699.
That’s how you figure simple interest. Compound interest, if compounded monthly, has to be refigured each month. That’s because with this type of rate, you owe interest each month. And if you don’t pay it, that amount gets rolled into the principle, and you pay interest on the combined figures for the following month. And if you don’t make a payment that month, the same thing happens each month until you do.
In the short term, there’s not much difference between simple and compound interest. It was $82.34 for the 90 days. But as time goes on, it can make a huge difference. In just three years, it was $7,227. And in 10 years, it was a whopping $106,056.22.
On this particular deal, our note did say it was simple interest per annum, meaning I had calculated it correctly. But had I not known the difference between compound and simple interest, and double checked the numbers (and my paperwork,) and if this deal had gone on for a while, it could’ve cost me big time.