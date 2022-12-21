As I’m writing to you, we’re parked in a campground located in Everglades National Park on our way back home from pulling our 32-foot travel trailer down to the Florida Keys for a week.
This morning, I went for a stroll around the grounds where they have two ponds, and a four-foot alligator swam over to meet me. Four feet is not that impressive, especially after what we saw on our way down.
As we traveled down Highway 41 through the heart of the Everglades, the water channels on our left were littered with gator after gator. And there were some big ones. The kids got a kick out of calling it out every time they saw one. And there was not much down time in between calls.
We stayed in Key Largo in an RV park that was once a fishing village. Now, I’ll be honest. When we got to Key Largo we were a little bit disappointed. We had expected to find crystal clear water and white sand like what you’d see in the Caribbean. But that’s not what we found. The water was clear, but it was not blue, and there was not much sand. Instead there was grove after grove of mangroves.
You see, Key Largo is the northernmost key and is very close to the Everglades. As a matter of fact, when we walked up to the private beach at the park, there was a sign that said to watch out for crocodiles.
That’s not a typo. It said crocodiles, not alligators. That’s because that area, and little further south, is the habitat for the American crocodile. I had no idea we had them in the United States.
To ward of both crocodiles and alligators, the RV park had set up an aerator system at the mouth of the lagoon where their beach was located. The idea was that the reptiles don’t like swimming through the bubbles. And it seemed to work because we never saw one while we there.
Blue water was available, though. You just had to head south to get away from the mangroves and the Everglades. And ya’ll, it was beautiful. We went to a place called Islamorada Key and visited Anne’s beach where the kids paddledboarded and snorkeled. They got to see sharks and all kinds of other fish.
We also went to the Theatre of the Sea there. It was a smaller, Sea-World-type park. The day started out with a pretty spectacular dolphin show. And because of the size of the park, we were up close to the action. And they did not disappoint, especially when they did backflips and carried their trainers on their backs.
There were other shows, too, but one of the best parts was that they had their own lagoon with a beach where the kids could swim, play and snorkel with a school of parrot fish and lots of birds.
On another occasion, we went to place called Robbie’s. It had a restaurant, kyak and jet ski rental, charter boat fishing trips and more. It was a pretty cool place. We ate out by the water and enjoyed great views. But then something happened. People started getting up and taking pictures in our direction. At first I thought it was something behind us, but then I realized it was something above us.
There were two large iguanas in the tree above us - a male and a female. If the female had slipped, she would have landed right on my plate. She was all green and close to two feet in length. The male looked like something from jurassic park. He was colored like a velociraptor with brown, tan and red markings. And he was much bigger in girth than the female. It was cool experience.
Next, we went to hand feed the tarpon at Robbies. These tarpon were about four foot long, so they were pretty big fish. And when you put your hand down with a bait fish in it, the tarpon would jump up and basically swallow your had to retrieve the fish. It is kind of abrupt, but harmless. They have no teeth and want hurt you.
We had a big adventure and are now heading home. And it has been a blast. But what is cool about this adventure is that it was paid for by real estate. From the camper and bus that we paid cash for to the fuel, food and experiences while on the trip, all of it was paid for by our investments in real estate.
As I think about that, I feel accomplished and grateful. Ashley and I are getting to live a great life and be present with our kids’ lives doing awesome things. It took nearly decade of hard work to get here, but it was so worth it.