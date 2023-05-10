Do you know what the first step should be for you as a landlord if you did not receive payment from your tenant this month? The answer is: issue the pay or quit letter.

Landlords in our area typically have their residential leases set up so rent is due on the first and late after the fifth of each month. Our leases are not that way. In our contracts, rent is due on the first, and late on the second. This makes our rent collection and bookkeeping more streamlined.

Joey and Ashley English buy houses and mobile homes in Northwest Georgia. For more information or to ask a question, go to cashflowwithjoe.com or call 678-986-6813.

