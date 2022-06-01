This week, I had the opportunity to talk to multiple investors about mobile homes. And today, I would like to tell you about one call that was very interesting.
My phone rang with a New York number that I didn’t recognize. It was from a newer investor who had moved to Florida and found me via my blog, cashflowwithjoe.com. He already had two rental houses, but he was looking into mobile homes to add to his portfolio. And after reading some of my posts, he decided to give me a call about a deal he was working on to see if it was a good deal and if there was anything he needed to watch out for.
He had found a mobile home community that was selling trailers inside their park through a third party. The third party said the park had no problem with rentals and was even willing to give the investor three free months of lot rent while he looked for an occupant. The third party thing got me curious. I told him he needed to go talk to the park manager face to face before he did anything else. He did and was able to confirm things.
Meeting in person was a good move, though, because when doing deals in a mobile home community, the park manager gets to say what goes … even on your house. And if you don’t like what they have to say or try to buck them, they have the authority to fine you, not renew your lot lease, or, in some cases, evict you from the park. What this means is you will then incur the cost of moving a mobile home, which is substantial, or face just giving the home over to the park. So, sitting down with the park manager to get in their good graces and to confirm everything was a smart move.
Next, we got into the numbers on the deal. It was a three-bedroom, two-bath single-wide that needed a cosmetic rehab. He already had a bid of $5,000 to do the work, and the park was selling the trailer for $4,000. So, his all-in cost would be $9,000. I asked him how much lot rent was. He told me $645 and that he believed he could get another $600-$700 on top of that for the trailer payment. His question was, “Is this a good enough deal?”
Well, let’s evaluate the scenario to answer that question.
The investor was planning on using a strategy called a Lonnie Deal. That’s where you buy a mobile home in a park for cash, do little rehab (if any) and then sell the home with owner financing. In most cases, you can get about $1,500 down and then payments for five years. Not only does the occupant pay the trailer payment, but they also pay the lot rent. So, if he gets $1,500 down and payments of $650 a month, how long will it take for him to get his initial investment back?
Let’s do the math: $9,000 (all-in cost) - $1,500 (down payment) equals $7,500. Divide that number by the $650. And he’d receive all of his money back in 11.54 months. That’s a return on investment of 103%, which means this is a very good deal. Now, I asked him how much the house would sell for for cash, and he said $21,000. He also said the idea of just flipping it was appealing because he could make a quick $12,000. Once again, I told him we’d evaluate that, too.
You see, it’s easy to get excited about making $12,000 in a short period of time. But when you do the math on this deal, you can see it won’t yield $12,000. The main reason for this is taxes. Out of this $12,000, about 1/3 will go to taxes, making his profit more like $8,000, which is still not bad, but could he do better?
The Lonnie deal will yield $31,500 in profit. That’s almost triple the gross flip profit. But here’s the thing: Because he would hold this deal for more than a year, it would be taxed at the long-term capital gain rate, which can equal zero in some cases. So, this deal will yield more money, and he will pay less of a percentage in taxes. That’s my kind of deal. But the more exciting thing here is that he’ll have a property cash flowing $650 a month with all of his money returned to him within the first year. Most of my rentals do not perform that well.
So, is this a good enough deal? It is for me, and I’d do it in a heartbeat.