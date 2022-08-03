The very first rental property Ashley and I ever managed was a little three-bedroom, two bath house on Kids Drive up in Dalton. At the time, we lived in Villanow, and Dalton was a place we frequented.

It was also a place that we did a lot of door knocking trying to find deals, which is how we found the house on Kids Drive. When we came across the house, we noticed it was for sale by owner, but that it was vacant.

Joey and Ashley English buy houses and mobile homes in Northwest Georgia. For more information or to ask a question, go to cashflowwithjoe.com or call 678-986-6813.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In