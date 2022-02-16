This past week, I met with two different parties in two separate areas, and both were investigating online, instant-offer type situations on their homes.
I found it interesting, and I thought I’d share their circumstances with you. The first appointment was a normal distress situation. The seller was needing a bigger place, and they had some damage to their current residence. They had had some plumbing issues that flooded the bottom floor, and the damaged required remediation.
As I walked through the house, the drywall was missing up to about a foot off the ground on almost all the walls. They had also had some issues with the plumbing upstairs, and there were water stains on the ceiling. One bathroom had been gutted, and the floor coverings were damaged or missing in many areas.
This kind of damage was the type where insurance should’ve paid out. When I asked the seller about that, they said their homeowner’s insurance paid them a sum. They got the remediation done and had planned to do the remainder of the repairs themselves. But life got in the way, and they spent the money on other things. When I asked them, “How can I help?” they told me their agent, who was helping them on the buy side, told them they should get a second offer from a local investor on their current house.
You see, they had found someone on the web by typing “get cash for my house” on a search engine. That person had made them an offer over the phone and sight unseen. They had been offered an attractive price and were preparing to sign the instant offer contract. I asked the seller lots of questions, trying to determine if they were dealing with a real buyer, or someone who makes offers on houses and then tries to sell that contract to a real investor, who can actually purchase it before the due diligence period is up on the contract.
On this one, there was only a 10-day due diligence period, which was not a long enough time period to lead me to believe it was someone shopping a contract around. But what I did suspect was that an inspection would be done and then the buyer would want to renegotiate the price.
When I asked the seller about that, they said they had asked the same question. The buyer said they were not going to do an inspection. In the end, the instant offer was $30,000 more than I could pay. And I told the seller I thought they should go with it and see what happened. If all else failed, they would’ve only lost 10 days.
But me to personally, it seems crazy to make an offer on a house sight unseen and not do an inspection on it. The next seller had no real distress. They had a nice house in a great area that could be listed on the retail market.
They were actually calling us to buy one of our houses. As we talked, the seller let me know they were leaning towards the instant offer situation with Offerpad, one of the big- name instant offer websites. They knew that going this route would leave some money on the table. So, when I asked them why they would want to give up that much on the sale of a great house, the answer surprised me.
You see, they said that they had bought their house for a great deal, and it had appreciated to over double what they paid for it. They knew that they would be able to net enough off the instant offer sale to get them the house they wanted. They were OK with leaving the extra slick on the table so they didn’t have to deal with things like showings that are typical with a traditional retail sale.
They were willing to cut the investor in on the profit to have the finality of the sale taken care of so that they didn’t miss out on the house they wanted. I had never seen a seller think things through like that. I’m more accustomed to situations like the first sellers where they actually needed an instant offer.
But either way, I thought it was interesting to see sellers using two very different situations for instant offers.