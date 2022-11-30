We have a few houses on market for rent right now and it’s not my favorite time of year to fill houses.
Summer is the best time. It is when kids are out of school and more people tend to make a move during that time period. As such, we get a great tenant pool to choose from as well as great market rents.
Filling a house during the winter we have all kinds of things we are competing with. We have to deal with the cold for instance. Not only are we heating vacant houses, but we also have to make sure we don’t get any busted pipes. That takes time, energy and vigilance to watch the weather and go out and drip pipes when needed.
I have written to you before and told you that a tenants number one job is to take care of the property. And since these houses are vacant, we have no one living in and protecting them from the cold.
Weather is only one component. We also have to contend with the holidays. You see, most people want to be settled during the holidays so that they can have family over or just be stable during that time period. In other words, people do not like to move right now. And because of this fact, our applicant pool becomes much smaller now than during the summer.
Right now, we have fewer people that want to move and more that have to move. And it has been my experience that “have to move” people do not make for as great of tenants as “want to move” people in most circumstances.
Another thing that happens during the holidays is that applicants tend to have less cash on hand to put towards move-in costs because they have spent it on buying gifts. And that’s a major issue to have to contend with.
With all that in mind, we have to be extra vigilant when doing our application process because the folks that have to move become very creative with how they fill out the application. Sometimes this means they flat out falsify their application, and sometimes it means that they are being ambiguous just enough not to tell the whole truth.
I was explaining this to our new office girl Madison and that this one of the reasons why the in-home interview becomes even more important. You see, the purpose of the in-home is multifaceted. First and foremost, I am there to introduce the four jobs of a tenant to the applicant — which are: No. 1 Take care of the house. No. 2 Pay on time. No. 3 Be comfortable to work with. And No. 4 Be a good neighbor.
You can’t really judge if the applicant can do these jobs until you meet them in their current setting, IE where they live, and sit down and get to know them.
The in-home normally reveals quickly if they take care of their house or not. But it takes some time interviewing them and the family to see if they will be comfortable to work with. But other things get revealed too.
For instance, one time we had some applicants list that they had mutt dogs. Well, when I get to the house, I noticed a very well kept pin that had American bull dogs in it. And when we got in the house, I noticed the applicant had a tattoo of an American bulldog. When I asked him about the tattoo, he came clean and said he was scared to put the breed of his animals down on the application because they could be mistaken for pit bulls.
We had another applicant that said they lived with their parents. But when I got to the in-home, I found that was partly true. You see, the parent lived with them, not the other way around. The applicant came clean about it and said they were scared to put their landlord info on the application because they didn’t want to alert the landlord that they were looking to move until they found a place. They said they had been a really good landlord, and they didn’t want to upset them, but they just needed more space.
Whereas I understood both these people’s position, they lied. And that is not a very good way to start out any relationship — especially a tenant-landlord relationship. And those kinds of things are red flags that we couldn’t pick up on the application. And that’s why doing the in-home, especially this time of year, is very important.