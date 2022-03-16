Shew. We just had an unexpected, yet amazingly busy Monday. It started out normally. We had Monday morning meeting at the office to go over all the projects. Our standard format is to list each out on the board, talk about what we did last week and then what we need to do for this week.
This week’s list stays on the board and helps keep us on track throughout the week. After the Monday morning meeting, I went to work on the tasks we set for me in the meeting. As I was working, I got a call from a number I didn’t recognize. I answered, and a familiar voice was on the other line. It was a friend of mine who is also an investor in the area.
Currently, though, he is out hiking around the US. He was calling because he’d received a frantic call from a friend from school. They were about to be foreclosed on, and they were desperately looking for a resolution to that problem. My friend asked me if I could help.
I need to point something out: This call came in on Monday at 11 a.m. The foreclosure auction was the following Tuesday at 10 a.m. In other words, there were less than 24 hours until this house was to be sold at auction. I mentioned that fact to my friend and told him I didn’t know, logistically, if I could get it done.
It normally takes at least seven days to get a reinstatement figure, which is the amount it takes to bring a loan current, including arrears, late fees and attorney fees. That timeframe would apply if we wanted to buy this property subject to its existing mortgage. But if we wanted to buy it flat out, it takes at least 48 hours to get a payoff, and we had less than 24 until auction. Even though those were daunting odds, I told my friend to have the seller give me a call. They did almost immediately, and I made an appointment to go see the house at 12:30 p.m.
At the house, I was invited in. The seller took me on a tour of the house. As we went along, I could see the house needed lots of work. The tile in the kitchen was busted up and there were many DIY construction jobs that were partially completed. Some were pretty big, like a huge, walk-in shower. When I say huge, I mean it. They had converted the space of a 1.5 bathroom layout into a single room, and the shower took up most of it. But it wasn’t finished. Outside, the biggest issue was an active drain leak under the house. It had flooded the crawl space and ruined the duct work for the air conditioning. That was going to be a lot of work and a lot of money to get fixed.
When I asked the sellers how I could help, they said they hoped I could buy it and rent it back to them. I was upfront and let them know that because of the health risks associated with the drain leak, that wouldn’t be an option.
When I asked them how they had gotten into this situation, the answer was they stopped making payments during COVID-19 like the bank said. They hadn’t made a payment in over a year, and in October, they started getting letters saying they needed to bring their payments current to the tune of $18,000 or face foreclosure. They didn’t have that kind of money and had no idea what to do or where they could even go since the rental market is so tough. They asked me if I could help. Mind you, it was now 1:30 p.m., and business hours end at 5 p.m.
I told them I would try. As it turns out, we got blessed. You see, they were planning on selling the house to someone else. That deal fell through, but my attorney had started the paperwork. I called, and my attorney said they already had the payoff and could get a closing together by 5 p.m. But they cautioned me that the funds would need to be wired before then to ensure they got to the mortgage holder and stopped the auction.
Now that we knew it was possible to get the deal done, we made the following agreement: I would buy the house for the mortgage balance and then give them some time to find a place to move. I was willing to pay them some moving money provided they vacated when they said they would and left the place clean.
The seller was overjoyed and came to the office to sign the agreement. While there, they told me that they worked nearby and had seen our sign at the road. Perplexed, I asked why they hadn’t called me first since they’d seen my sign. They said they didn’t know if we really bought houses or not. Well, we got to the attorney’s office at 4:30 p.m. to buy it a half hour before the deadline.
That was a 6-hour turnaround time. So, in case you have any doubts when see our billboard about whether we really do by houses fast, here’s your sign.